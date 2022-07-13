StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.29.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,624,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Athersys by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Athersys by 232.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 733,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 512,984 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

