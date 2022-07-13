StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:HIL opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Hill International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

