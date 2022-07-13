StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE:HIL opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.
Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
