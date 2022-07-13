StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $51.60.
About Advaxis
