StockNews.com Lowers Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

HDSN stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $270,552.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 325 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

