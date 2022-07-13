StockNews.com Upgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.72. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.