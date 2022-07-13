Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in June

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 186.5 days.

SNMYF remained flat at $$7.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $9.35.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.