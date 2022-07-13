Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. 134,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,808,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

In other Sunshine Biopharma news, CFO Camille Sebaaly bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFM. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

