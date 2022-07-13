sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $95.69 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $95.69 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,022.11 or 0.99724461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002677 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 95,826,881 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

