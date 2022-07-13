SWS Partners Purchases 6,857 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SWS Partners grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Ambarella comprises about 2.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Ambarella worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 5,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

