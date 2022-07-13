Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.