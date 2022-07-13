Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

NYSE:SYF opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

