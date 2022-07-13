Syscoin (SYS) Tops One Day Volume of $4.12 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Syscoin has a market cap of $93.30 million and $4.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,806,226 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

