Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $47,832,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 387.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after buying an additional 275,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,423,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,368,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

