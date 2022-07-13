TD Securities Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $0.85

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $1.75 to $0.85 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.56.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 485,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,465 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,326 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 132.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,380 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

