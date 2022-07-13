Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Up 45,700.0% in June

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 45,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 800 ($9.51) to GBX 650 ($7.73) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of Team17 Group stock remained flat at $$6.76 on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.