TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TeamViewer stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,653. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMVWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

