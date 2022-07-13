Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

TCS stock opened at C$31.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.38. The stock has a market cap of C$463.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$61.06.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.07.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

