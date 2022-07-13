Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading 4.9% Higher

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.93. 3,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $576.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 109.93 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

