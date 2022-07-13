Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading 4.9% Higher

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.93. 3,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $576.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 109.93 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
