Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $11.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $127.57.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

