Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 1,680.8% in June

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 1,680.8% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,699. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

