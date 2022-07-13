Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $699.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $721.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $873.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $724.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

