TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.08.
Shares of TFII traded down C$3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$109.35. The stock had a trading volume of 395,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,461. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.73.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
