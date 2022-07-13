The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.06.

Shares of BA stock opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

