The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 30,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.