The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.67

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and traded as low as $5.01. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 12,267 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $42,905.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

