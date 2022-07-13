The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and traded as low as $5.01. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 12,267 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $42,905.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

