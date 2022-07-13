The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Shares Down 8.7%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.11. 52,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 165,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 136.12% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

In related news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $133,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

