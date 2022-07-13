The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

