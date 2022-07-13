The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
