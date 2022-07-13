The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

