The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.41. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 949 shares traded.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,874,000 after buying an additional 205,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 616,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

