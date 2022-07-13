The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,886,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

