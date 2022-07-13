The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

TTD stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $575,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 29.3% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.1% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

