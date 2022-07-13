Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 1,043.7% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,731,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSOI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.