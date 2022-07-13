Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 1,043.7% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,731,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSOI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

