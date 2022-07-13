Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $890,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $530.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

