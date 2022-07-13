TigerCash (TCH) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $413,352.28 and approximately $1.68 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

