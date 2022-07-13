Tokes Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

