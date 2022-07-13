Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 253,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.