Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.
NYSE TD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 253,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
