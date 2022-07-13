TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,327 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

