Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

