Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 616.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

