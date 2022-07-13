Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $292,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

NYSE MMM opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

