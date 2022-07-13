Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $741,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

