TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

Shares of MA opened at $322.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $314.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

