TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 813,338 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 400.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,338 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,623 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 924,538 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

