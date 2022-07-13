TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.