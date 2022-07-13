TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.1% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $166.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,944,487 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

