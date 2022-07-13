TownSquare Capital LLC Has $108.77 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,113 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $108,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,296 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 211,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,594.5% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 267,853 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.