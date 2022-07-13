TownSquare Capital LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 637,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4,185.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

