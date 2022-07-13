TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,604 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $129.35. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

