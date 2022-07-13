TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.